Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 670 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Mosaic by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 42,640 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Berenberg Bank lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

In related news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,612 shares of company stock worth $5,581,640 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.