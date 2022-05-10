Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $484,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,343,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,508,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

