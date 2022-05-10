Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 231 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.32 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.40.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.56.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

