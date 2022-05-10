Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 691 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,203,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,261,000 after acquiring an additional 190,378 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,778,000 after purchasing an additional 116,124 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 222.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,008,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 13.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,649,000 after acquiring an additional 92,876 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $504.75.

TDY opened at $399.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $391.28 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $453.63 and its 200 day moving average is $437.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.