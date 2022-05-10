Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.12

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$33.12 and last traded at C$33.12, with a volume of 204011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.74.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.64.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The firm has a market cap of C$30.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$36.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.56.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$18.12 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.0799997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 55.24%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total value of C$2,501,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,795,292.83.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.