Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 27.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 55,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.