Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.56.

Several analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.18. 1,218,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,269. Green Plains has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after buying an additional 3,048,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,575 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,250,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2,092.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 745,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after acquiring an additional 711,306 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,971,000.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

