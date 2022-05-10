Grid+ (GRID) 24 Hour Volume Hits $26,360.00

Grid+ (GRID) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002291 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 34% lower against the dollar. Grid+ has a market cap of $28.46 million and $26,360.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Grid+

Grid+ is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

