Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Grocery Outlet updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.94-$0.99 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.94-$0.99 EPS.

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.07. 1,397,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,524. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $53,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $901,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,980 shares of company stock worth $4,318,598 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

