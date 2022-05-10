Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The coupon company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Groupon’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Groupon updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of GRPN traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. 97,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,882. The company has a market cap of $418.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10. Groupon has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,683 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,091 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,760 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,478 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
