Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The coupon company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Groupon’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Groupon updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GRPN traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. 97,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,882. The company has a market cap of $418.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10. Groupon has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

In related news, insider Jan Barta bought 82,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,580,925.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,187,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,859,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased 1,061,833 shares of company stock worth $21,103,685 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,683 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,091 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,760 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,478 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

