GXChain Achieves Market Cap of $62.66 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 45.6% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $62.66 million and $702,304.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,863,126 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

