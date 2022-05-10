Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 33 ($0.41) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HMSO. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.41) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.38) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a coverage pending rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hammerson to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 29 ($0.36) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hammerson has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 30.14 ($0.37).

Hammerson stock opened at GBX 26.21 ($0.32) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.28. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.67. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 25.99 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.04%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Mike Butterworth bought 96,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £29,885.55 ($36,845.70). Also, insider Habib Annous purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($95,549.25).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

