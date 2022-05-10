Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 43.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

NYSE HBI opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

