Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $415.20

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €415.20 ($437.05) and last traded at €405.60 ($426.95), with a volume of 27092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €399.80 ($420.84).

Several analysts have recently commented on HLAG shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €300.00 ($315.79) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €234.00 ($246.32) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €167.20 ($176.00) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is €321.75 and its 200 day moving average is €266.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion and a PE ratio of 7.59.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

