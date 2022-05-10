Haverford Financial Services Inc. Buys 875 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock traded down $7.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $278.36. 724,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,879. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.20 and a fifty-two week high of $387.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.49.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

In related news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

