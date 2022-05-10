Haverford Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.8% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Oracle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.53. 8,121,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,633,972. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.93. The company has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. Oracle’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

