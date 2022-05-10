Haverford Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 71,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,947,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $565,255,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,354,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,174,394. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $396.51 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $437.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

