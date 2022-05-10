Haverford Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,799 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up about 2.6% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,823,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,271,000 after buying an additional 36,164 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after buying an additional 700,243 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,181,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,330,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

NYSE DD traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,731,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,189. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.21 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.