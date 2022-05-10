Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Hawaiian Electric Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.20 EPS.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.72. 1,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,021. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

