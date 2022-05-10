HC Wainwright Raises Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target to $20.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATEC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $8.15 on Friday. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $828.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 121.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $45,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,490 shares of company stock worth $122,949. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alphatec by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

