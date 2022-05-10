Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Health Catalyst updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ HCAT remained flat at $$12.95 during trading on Tuesday. 1,555,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,215. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.50. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $110,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,286 shares of company stock worth $934,979. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
HCAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.08.
About Health Catalyst (Get Rating)
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
