Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,160,000 after buying an additional 364,815 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 483,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,340,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

