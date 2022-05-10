Hedera Hashgraph Achieves Market Cap of $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002041 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00147173 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00031378 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00019817 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.83 or 0.00349105 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

