Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.72 million.Helios Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.67. 158,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,450. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.89. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $114.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Helios Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

