Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 5,117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $145,848,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $123,719.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock worth $146,229,315.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.72. 455,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,806. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $966.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.72.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.549 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

About Hess Midstream (Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.