Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $2, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

Hillenbrand stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 743,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

