Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.35 and last traded at $69.35. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.68.
Hills Bancorporation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBIA)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hills Bancorporation (HBIA)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Hills Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hills Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.