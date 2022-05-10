Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 ($1.97) price objective on the stock.

HOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.03) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 210 ($2.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 182.83 ($2.25).

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 107.70 ($1.33) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £553.44 million and a PE ratio of 9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 205 ($2.53). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 127.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

