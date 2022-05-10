Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.50

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 27968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOMB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth $1,211,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

