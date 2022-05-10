Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lessened its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,432 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Houlihan Lokey worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 64.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.43. 435,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,301. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.03 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

