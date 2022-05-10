Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Announces Earnings Results

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

HHC traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,259. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 1.38. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average of $95.76.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HHC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

