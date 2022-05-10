HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 560 ($6.90) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital downgraded HSBC to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 640 ($7.89) target price on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 500 ($6.16) target price on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.75) target price on HSBC in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.92) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 565.25 ($6.97).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 492.70 ($6.07) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 507.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 487.30. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.99). The company has a market cap of £99.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.31), for a total value of £218,726.40 ($269,666.38).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

