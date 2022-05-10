Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.00.

NYSE:HUBB traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.37. 10,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.31 and a 200 day moving average of $194.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.76 and a 1-year high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

About Hubbell (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.