Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.98

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 218232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 52.99%.

In other news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.