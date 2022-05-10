Hyve (HYVE) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.20 Million

Hyve (HYVE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hyve has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $109,524.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00527875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00037364 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00098458 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,792.71 or 2.06850437 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

