ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.55-$11.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77 billion-$8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.89 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICLR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ICON Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.10.

ICLR traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $209.89. 15,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,372. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $204.80 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 84.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.52.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.28. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

