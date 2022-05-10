IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded IES from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of IESC opened at $26.88 on Friday. IES has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $558.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In other news, Director Jennifer A. Baldock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,092. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IES by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 0.7% during the third quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 47,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IES by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of IES by 4.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

