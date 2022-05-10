IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $15.36

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.36, but opened at $16.78. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 371 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IGMS. Wedbush lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $645.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.13.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $60,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $373,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

