II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. II-VI updated its Q4 guidance to $0.85-$1.00 EPS.

Shares of IIVI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.37. 37,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,220. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. II-VI has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $75.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get II-VI alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on IIVI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,892.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,829 shares of company stock valued at $994,357 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in II-VI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About II-VI (Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.