Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.70. The stock had a trading volume of 40,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,762. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.25 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.77 and its 200-day moving average is $224.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.64.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

