Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $440.77.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $222.71. The stock had a trading volume of 76,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,433. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina has a 12 month low of $220.35 and a 12 month high of $526.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,559 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

