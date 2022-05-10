Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 10,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Target were worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in Target by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

NYSE:TGT traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.11. 3,742,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,358. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.12. The company has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

