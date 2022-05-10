Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.15% of Macerich worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

MAC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,234,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,679. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -1,999.33%.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Macerich Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.