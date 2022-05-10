Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 0.3% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.24. 7,032,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373,481. The stock has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.50 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.