Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after acquiring an additional 910,709 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $68,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,031,000 after acquiring an additional 271,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.78.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.18 and a 200-day moving average of $234.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,371.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

