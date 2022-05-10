Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fortis were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fortis by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 127,497 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,412,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

FTS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.12. The stock had a trading volume of 906,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,461. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

