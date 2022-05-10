Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $1,436,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 39,151 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $3,777,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in American Water Works by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

NYSE:AWK traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.63 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 33.99%.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.