Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 25,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 432,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

FISV traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $92.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,250,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.