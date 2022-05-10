Immunic’s (IMUX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Immunic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.99. Immunic has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Immunic by 14,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Immunic by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Immunic by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunic by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 124,852 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic (Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.