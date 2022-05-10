Immunic’s (IMUX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.99. Immunic has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Immunic by 14,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Immunic by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Immunic by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunic by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 124,852 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Immunic (Get Rating)
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
