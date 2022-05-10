ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given New €10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from €10.50 ($11.05) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €12.70 ($13.37) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on ING Groep from €15.30 ($16.11) to €15.90 ($16.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €13.00 ($13.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.19.

ING opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 46.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,134 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,172,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ING Groep by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 816,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 510,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ING Groep by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,360,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,861,000 after purchasing an additional 406,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

