ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given New €10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from €10.50 ($11.05) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €12.70 ($13.37) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on ING Groep from €15.30 ($16.11) to €15.90 ($16.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €13.00 ($13.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.19.
ING opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
About ING Groep (Get Rating)
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ING Groep (ING)
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.